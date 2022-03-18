Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,830,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $159.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

