Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Get Liquidia alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liquidia by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Liquidia by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Liquidia by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liquidia by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,537 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.