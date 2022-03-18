LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.38.

RAMP stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LiveRamp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

