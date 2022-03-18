LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. LKQ has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

