Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LCID. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 24.65 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is 30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

