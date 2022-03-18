Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of LHDX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $15.62.
Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHDX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 45.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Lucira Health (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
