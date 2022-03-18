Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LHDX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHDX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 45.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

