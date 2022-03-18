Lufax (NYSE:LU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.01.

NYSE:LU opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

