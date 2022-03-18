Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $4.50 to $3.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.35.

NYSE LFT opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 27.07%. Research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

