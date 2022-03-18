M. Kraus & Co Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 4.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 152,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $274.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

