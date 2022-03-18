M. Kraus & Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.