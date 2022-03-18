MAG Silver’s (MAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAG. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.79.

Shares of MAG opened at C$22.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 420.94. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$16.74 and a 52-week high of C$29.28.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

