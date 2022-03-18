MAG Silver’s (MAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAG. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.79.

Shares of MAG opened at C$22.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 420.94. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$16.74 and a 52-week high of C$29.28.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.