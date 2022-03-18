Manulife Financial’s (MFC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.27.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

