Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $40.96. 56,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.53.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
