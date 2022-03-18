Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 509 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,674 shares of company stock worth $2,809,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.