Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 502,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,283,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.