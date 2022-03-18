Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

TSLA traded up $23.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $895.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,631,452. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $899.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $902.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $932.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.