Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Unilever by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.33. 330,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,017. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

