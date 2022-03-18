Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 168,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,676. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

