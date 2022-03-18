Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,551,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after buying an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.57. 14,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.