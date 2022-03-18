Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.29. The company had a trading volume of 474,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

