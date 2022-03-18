Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Up 22.7%

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 22.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 69,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,135,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Markforged by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

