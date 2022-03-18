Marquette Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 305.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.66. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $162.04.

