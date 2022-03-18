Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 617,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $222.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day moving average is $230.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.