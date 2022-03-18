Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.