Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 9.60 Per Share

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 674 ($8.76) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 662.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 712.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 540.50 ($7.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 857 ($11.14).

MSLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.27) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.51) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Friday.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

