Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.27.

MAS opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

