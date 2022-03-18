Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Masimo posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.60.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Masimo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Masimo by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Masimo by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.68. 1,963,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,658. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.94.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

