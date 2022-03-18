Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.60.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI opened at $157.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.94. Masimo has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 111.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 192,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.