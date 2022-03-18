Mass General Brigham Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mass General Brigham Inc lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,386 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 54.7% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $154,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IVV stock opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.40 and its 200 day moving average is $453.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.