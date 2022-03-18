Mass General Brigham Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mass General Brigham Inc lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,386 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 54.7% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $154,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.40 and its 200 day moving average is $453.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.