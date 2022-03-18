Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 16,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $346.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

