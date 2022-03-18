Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MRVL stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

