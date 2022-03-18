Matthew Latimore Sells 1,042,600 Shares of Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Stock

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCBGet Rating) insider Matthew Latimore sold 1,042,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20), for a total value of A$291,928.00 ($210,020.14).

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bowen Coking Coal Limited engages in the exploration and development of coal project with primary focus on metallurgical coal. It holds 100% interests in the Isaac River Project that covers an area of 14 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland; the Cooroorah Project located north of Blackwater; the Carborough project; and the Comet Ridge Project located South of the township of Comet, as well as 90% interests the Hillalong Coking Coal Project comprising of 31 sub-blocks covering an area of approximately 99 km2 located in the northern Bowen Basin.

