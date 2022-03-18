Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market cap of $737.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 187,546 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 192.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMX. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

