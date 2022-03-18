MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 24,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 550,058 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.65.

MaxCyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.