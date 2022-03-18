McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.3% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.67 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.88 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day moving average is $162.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.