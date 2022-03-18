McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 111 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.32.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.