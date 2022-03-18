McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

McDonald’s stock opened at $237.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

