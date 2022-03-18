McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $312,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 764,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,560. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.