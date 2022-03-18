McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,083 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $191.88. 101,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,560. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.45.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.