Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Price Target Cut to €7.50

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.90 ($9.78) to €7.50 ($8.24) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.70) to €6.50 ($7.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.65 ($8.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mediaset España Comunicación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.07.

GETVF stock remained flat at $$4.70 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

