Megacoin Market Cap Tops $161,401.38 (MEC)

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $161,401.38 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00269964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,890,101 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars.

