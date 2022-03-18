Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.87 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 340,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

