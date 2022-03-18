Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,163,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

