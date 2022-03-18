Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $11.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of MESO stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.13. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth $66,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 38.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.