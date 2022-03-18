Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $11.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of MESO stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.13. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.63.
About Mesoblast (Get Rating)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
