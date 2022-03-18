Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

NYSE MEI traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.