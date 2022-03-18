Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

