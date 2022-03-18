Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,024 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 203,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.3% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $294.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.96 and a 200-day moving average of $310.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

