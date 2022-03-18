MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 3.5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) was up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 18,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,415,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $740.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 3.43.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 934.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 988,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 893,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 653.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 342,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 122.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 338,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1,029.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 353,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 321,835 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.