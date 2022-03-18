Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $903.53 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $903.53 million and $332.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00005195 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.54 or 0.06988983 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,173.30 or 0.99690039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 421,130,680 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.