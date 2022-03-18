Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.